Arsenal Show Interest In Liverpool Linked Piotr Zielinski, Napoli Plot New Contract

Arsenal have shown an interest in Liverpool linked midfielder Piotr Zielinski, but he is likely to sign a new contract with Napoli, it has been claimed.



The Polish midfielder has emerged as one of the key players under Carlo Ancelotti this season and he is considered one of the important members of the Napoli squad.











He has often been linked with a move to Liverpool and there were suggestions that he even spoke to Jurgen Klopp, but the player completely dismissed the speculation recently.



However, Liverpool are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on him, as according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Arsenal are also interested in Zielinski ahead of the summer transfer window.





Unai Emery continues to be interested in bringing in a new midfielder and is expected to have more money to play with in the summer compared to January.



But it has been claimed Zielinski is likely to stay at Napoli and his representatives are in negotiations with the club over a new deal.





The Serie A giants are confident of striking a deal and convincing him to sign a new and improved contract with the club in the coming months.

