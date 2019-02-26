Celtic Star Will Have Had Confidence Boost For Hearts Game – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker John Hartson has insisted the two goals against Motherwell will be a huge shot in the arm for Odsonne Edouard ahead of the trip to face Hearts on Wednesday.



Edouard, who joined the Bhoys on a record transfer last summer, had struggled to make an impact since the turn of the year due to injuries.











However, the Frenchman netted his first goal since Boxing Day against Aberdeen when he bagged a brace during Celtic’s 4-1 thrashing of Motherwell at Parkhead on Sunday.



And now that he is finally off the mark after shaking off the injury that limited his involvement since the turn of the year, Hartson feels the brace could prove to be a huge shot in the arm for Edouard.





The Celtic legend insisted the goals will have lifted Edouard’s spirits after the injury concerns and feels they could be an indication that he is getting back to his best ahead of the meeting with Hearts.



“The two goals netted by Odsonne Edouard will also help him too”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“His second goal was a peach of a free-kick and going into this game tomorrow night, it will give him a good shot in the arm.



“You have to remember that he missed a fair bit of football because of injury so hopefully this is an indication that he is coming back to his best.”



Edouard, who came up through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, has netted 16 goals and registered six assists in all competitions so far this season for Celtic.

