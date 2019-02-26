Confident We Can Beat Leeds At Elland Road – West Brom Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore says the Baggies are confident they can walk away with a result against Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday.



Darren Moore’s men will be eyeing shaking off the disappointment of suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in their last outing, when they visit Elland Road to face Leeds.











The Baggies continue to remain in contention for promotion at the end of the season and could move to within just a single point of Leeds and Sheffield United, if they secure a win on Friday.



Despite suffering a narrow defeat to the Blades in their previous outing, Livermore insists the Baggies are confident they can get a result against the Whites at Elland Road.





The 29-year-old also admitted it is a huge game for his team, but stressed their good run of form away from home this season will give them enough confidence to have a go at the opposition.



“It’s another huge game for us”, Livermore told the club’s official website.





“Leeds are one of the clubs we need to catch and just as everyone will be questioning our home form, they will also be impressed by our away performances.



“It may be that we get that little bit more space in those games but we will certainly go into that match confident we can get a result."



Livermore went on to tip his hat to the fans, who will make the trip to Elland Road, and says they have been nothing short of fantastic so far this season.



“It’s great that the fans have responded to the players’ travel offer – our away support this season has been nothing short of fantastic and we are delighted they will be with us at Elland Road”, he added.



“It should be a tidy atmosphere and a great game.”



West Brom netted four second half goals to register an emphatic 4-1 win over Leeds, when the two sides met during the reverse fixture in November at the Hawthorns.

