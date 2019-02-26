Dial Down On Respect For Leeds United, QPR Boss Tells Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren has told his team they need to dial down on showing Leeds United respect, with the R's showing Middlesbrough too much at the weekend.



The Hoops' last match was against yet promotion chasers Middlesbrough, with McClaren's side coming away from the Riverside Stadium with nothing after a 2-0 loss.











Reflecting on the result on Saturday, the QPR boss said that the early goal deflated his team and they were unable to respond in the way they should have, finally conceding another to lose 2-0.



McClaren is keen for QPR to make sure they learn from the loss in the north east and asked his players to be physical and aggressive to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.





“The early goal deflated us and we didn’t respond", McClaren told his club's official website.



“Tonight we will need to have good organisation, be hard to beat, physical, aggressive, all those things. And we mustn’t show them too much respect.





“Maybe we did that against Middlesbrough.”



QPR have lost all of their last seven league matches and are eager to turn things around against Leeds, who are desperate for all three points.

