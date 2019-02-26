Gaetano Berardi On Bench – Leeds United Team vs QPR Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Steve McClaren's QPR side at Loftus Road in the Championship this evening.



QPR have lost their last seven straight league games and Leeds will start as firm favourites to get the win they need to go back to the top of the Championship standings.











Leeds are still without winger Jack Clarke, who has been suffering from a virus, while Kemar Roofe is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury.



Marcelo Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he selects Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the centre-back pairing. Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are the two full-backs.



In midfield, Leeds have Kalvin Phillips, while Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison all start. Patrick Bamford leads the line up front.



If Bielsa wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas.



Leeds United Team vs QPR



Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Brown, Shackleton, Gotts

