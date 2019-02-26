He’d Play With Four Injuries – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hailed Andy Halliday for being a leader on and off the pitch and admits he will make a sensible decision on his injury ahead of the meeting with Dundee.



The Gers will be aiming to build on their back-to-back 5-0 wins over Kilmarnock and Hamilton in the Scottish Cup and Scottish Premiership respectively, when they meet Dundee at Ibrox on Wednesday.











And ahead of their crucial league outing against Jim McIntyre’s men, Gerrard has heaped praise on Halliday by claiming he has been a leader both on and off the pitch for Rangers.



The Light Blues boss also revealed that despite not being a regular starter at Ibrox, Halliday has been excellent and lauded him for doing everything so well for the manager.





“Andy has been excellent, every job I have asked him to do he does well”, Gerrard said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Dundee.



“He has been a leader on and off the pitch, and it's great to have him here.”





However, Gerrard also admitted he will only make a sensible decision on Halliday’s involvement against Dundee, especially considering he is the type of player who would volunteer to play even with four injuries.



“He has a little bit of a tight groin at the moment.



"Andy would play with four injuries so I might have to be sensible”, he added.



Rangers will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos, who has now served the whole of his three-match suspension after the sending off at Pittodrie earlier this month.

