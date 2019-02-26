XRegister
26/02/2019 - 11:36 GMT

It’s No Surprise – Steven Gerrard Weighs In On Brendan Rodgers Set To Speak To Leicester

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that he is not surprised by the timing of the possible departure of Brendan Rodgers from Celtic.

Celtic have given permission to Leicester to hold talks with Rodgers over their managerial vacancy and he is expected to take up the job in the coming days.




Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday and it quickly emerged that Rodgers was their number one target to replace the Frenchman, and the former Liverpool boss is now set to return to south of the border.

Gerrard is not surprised that a Premier League club have come calling for Rodgers as he feels he has done a brilliant job at Celtic, winning back-to-back domestic trebles at Parkhead.
 


He is also not taken aback by the timing as Leicester identified Rodgers as the prime candidate after sacking Puel and believes the Northern Irishman was interested in returning to managing in the Premier League.

Asked if he is surprised by the timing of Rodgers’ impending departure, the Rangers boss said in a press conference: “Not really, because these things happen.
 


“Brendan has done ever so well at Celtic over the last few years.

“It’s no surprise that other clubs are watching him or wanting to acquire his services because he has done a very good job.

“And obviously I’ve worked with Brendan so I know he is a very good coach and Leicester decided to move Claude Puel on.

“It’s no surprise in sense of the timing and I think sometimes you can’t control it.”

Asked if the lure of the Premier League was too much to resist for Rodgers, Gerrard said: “It seems so, otherwise he would have declined the opportunity to talk to Leicester.”
 