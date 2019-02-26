I’ve Been So Impressed With Him – Dundee Star Tips Hat To Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan insists that he is a big admirer of Rangers new boy Glen Kamara and is delighted to see him doing well.



Kamara was snapped up by the Gers from Dundee, initially on a pre-contract agreement early in January. The deal was brought forward though after both the clubs agreed on a fee of £50,000.











Having seen Kamara from close quarters since the 23-year-old's arrival at Dundee in 2017, McGowan is impressed with the player's progress that has seen the Glasgow giants snap him up.



On comments that Kamara is a bit a casual in his approach, McGowan said that it is the Arsenal academy recruit's style, playing it nice and easy.





“I’m a big admirer of Glen", McGowan told his club's official website.



"Since he came in, people look and say he is a bit casual but that’s just the way he plays, he plays the game nice and easy.





"I’ve been so impressed with him, it’s nice seeing him doing well.



"He’s a lovely lad, he came up here and did well for Dundee.



"He’s a top player and I’m not surprised.”



Kamara might have the chance to come up against his former team-mates when Dundee visit Ibrox on Wednesday.



The former Arsenal midfielder has already found favour with Steven Gerrard, making three Rangers appearances.

