Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Players How To View Title Race

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his Liverpool players must not look back and allow nerves to take over in the title race.



Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United on Sunday took them a point clear at the top of the Premier League standings ahead of second-placed Manchester City.











The Reds have a golden opportunity to end their 29-year wait for a league title at the end of the season and the fans are desperate not to see them squander it as they did in 2014.



Liverpool have won just two of their last five league games and many believe they are feeling the pressure of the title race, but Klopp feels his players must treat it as an opportunity.





He admits that if they start looking back they are bound to suffer from nerves and insisted that they must believe it is a huge opportunity to win their first Premier League title of their lives.



Klopp said in a press conference via LFC TV: “We don’t have to look as far ahead as 11 games.





“It is so positive. If you only judge the moment and see the opportunity everything is fine.



“If you look back then it makes life more uncomfortable.



“In a situation where you can be champions for the first time in your life it is a pure opportunity and you have to use that on the front foot.”



Liverpool will host Watford at Anfield on Wednesday night before travelling to Goodison Park next weekend to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.

