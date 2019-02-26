Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Fatigue Factor For Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down the fatigue factor for his side's opponents Chelsea on Wednesday, believing involvement in the EFL Cup final is not an excuse.



After the EFL Cup final loss against Manchester City on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri's team are now preparing themselves for yet another battle when they take on their London rivals in a league match.











Reflecting on their own schedule earlier in the season, the Argentine manager said that back in October Spurs played Manchester City on Monday, and then West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, going on to beat the Hammers and thus progressing in the competition.



And so Pochettino does not think Chelsea will have tiredness concerns.





The Tottenham manager also feels Sarri's side will not lack for motivation due to the derby nature of the clash.



"Look we played Monday against Manchester City at Wembley, then Wednesday less than 48 hours later we started another game in the Olympic Stadium against West Ham", Pochettino said at a press conference when asked about whether he feels Chelsea will be at a disadvantage.





"With less than 48 hours we were capable of beating West Ham 2-0 and we went through to another round of the Carabao Cup, playing Wednesday.



"You play Sunday and Wednesday and you have time to recover.



"Of course it’s tough to recover after the defeat of course, but for me it’s not a point to talk about.



"We are going to play a very good team with an amazing squad and players, capable to play and of course I don’t think they are going to be tired or in a different way.



"It’s going to be a tough game and they are going to be good because it’s a derby and in front of their fans. For sure it’s such an important game for them too."



Tottenham slipped to defeat at Burnley in their last outing.

