XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2019 - 12:29 GMT

Neil Lennon Likely To Be Handed Celtic Reins

 




Celtic are likely to appoint Neil Lennon as interim manager until the end of the season as Brendan Rodgers inches closer to Leicester City, according to BBC Scotland.

Rodgers, who joined Celtic in 2016, has enjoyed undisputed success in Scotland after winning back-to-back trebles since arriving at Parkhead.




However, the former Liverpool boss was identified as the ideal replacement for Claude Puel, who was sacked by Leicester City after their humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, for the managerial job at the King Power Stadium.

And Celtic have already taken measures to cope with departure of Rodgers as it is claimed to be likely they will bring Lennon back.
 


Lennon, who parted ways with Hibernian last month, is no stranger to the demanding nature of representing Celtic after enjoying spells as a player and manager at Parkhead in the past.

The Northern Irishman won five trophies during his four-year association in charge of the club before being replaced by Ronny Deila in 2014.  
 


Lennon's return may be well received by Celtic fans, although it remains to be seen if he is viewed as a long term solution.

The 47-year-old’s first game in charge could be against his former side Hibernian on Saturday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Easter Road.
 