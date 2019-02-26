Neil Lennon Likely To Be Handed Celtic Reins

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are likely to appoint Neil Lennon as interim manager until the end of the season as Brendan Rodgers inches closer to Leicester City, according to BBC Scotland.



Rodgers, who joined Celtic in 2016, has enjoyed undisputed success in Scotland after winning back-to-back trebles since arriving at Parkhead.











However, the former Liverpool boss was identified as the ideal replacement for Claude Puel, who was sacked by Leicester City after their humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, for the managerial job at the King Power Stadium.



And Celtic have already taken measures to cope with departure of Rodgers as it is claimed to be likely they will bring Lennon back.





Lennon, who parted ways with Hibernian last month, is no stranger to the demanding nature of representing Celtic after enjoying spells as a player and manager at Parkhead in the past.



The Northern Irishman won five trophies during his four-year association in charge of the club before being replaced by Ronny Deila in 2014.





Lennon's return may be well received by Celtic fans, although it remains to be seen if he is viewed as a long term solution.



The 47-year-old’s first game in charge could be against his former side Hibernian on Saturday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Easter Road.

