Now We’ve Got More Hope of Beating Tottenham – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has insisted Tottenham Hotspur are far from unbeatable and believes the Blues can take inspiration from their performance in the EFL Cup final to beat their rivals.



Maurizio Sarri’s men lost out on penalties in the EFL Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on Sunday, after the two teams failed to score during 120 minutes of action.











The Blues were tactically well-drilled and made life difficult for Pep Guardiola’s men, who were second best for the majority of the second half when Chelsea enjoyed playing on the break.



Despite failing to lift the trophy in the end, Nevin feels the performance from Chelsea against Manchester City will give the team greater hope of trumping their rivals.





The former Chelsea star also feels that Spurs are far from unbeatable after their recent defeat to Burnley and admitted the game could work out to be a cracking affair at Stamford Bridge.



“So much now depends on the game against Spurs tomorrow night and I expect it will be a cracker”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.





“They are far from unbeatable as lowly Burnley showed at the weekend and of course, the last game at the Bridge between the two was the semi-final of the Carabao Cup which saw Chelsea win through in the end.



“Most Chelsea fans I talked to on the way back from Wembley were very philosophical about the day. City are a top side and we ran them as close as anyone could without winning.



“More importantly it was a team ethic that gives us greater hope of beating our north London rivals.



“That defeat up north would have deflated Spurs at the weekend but that is probably offset by the extra 120 minute Wembley workload for our lads and a day’s less rest.”



Chelsea were handed their first defeat of the season by Spurs, during the reverse fixture between the sides that ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts at Wembley in November.

