Plymouth Receive Injury Boost Ahead of Sunderland Trip

Plymouth Argyle have been handed a huge boost with the return of Jamie Ness and Conor Grant from long-term injuries ahead of their trip to face Sunderland.



Derek Adams’ men return to action in League One on Saturday when they take the trip to Wearside, where they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.











The Black Cats maintained their push for automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, while Plymouth inflicted a heavy 5-1 loss on Rochdale, during their respective league games last weekend.



Both clubs are separated by 24 points in the league table and Jack Ross’ men will take to field on Saturday as favourites to win at home.





However, the Pilgrims have been handed a huge boost ahead of the meeting with Sunderland with the return of Ness and Grant, after both featured for the Under-23s side on Monday.



The midfield pair have been on the sidelines, owing to their calf injuries, with Ness making his previous appearance just before Christmas against Rochdale.





On the other hand, Grant’s recovery has turned out to be longer than expected with the midfielder out of action since Plymouth’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland during the reverse fixture back in November.



Ness and Grant could be in line for more game-time on Wednesday, when Plymouth face Exmouth Town in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Luke’s Challenge Cup, as they aim to get back to full speed.



