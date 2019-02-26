Plymouth Set To Take Big Backing To Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Plymouth Argyle are set to be backed by 1,500 fans at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland on Saturday, despite the mammoth 800-mile round trip to Wearside, according to the Plymouth Herald.



The Pilgrims will be aiming to build on their impressive 5-1 thrashing of Rochdale during their last outing in League One, when they face Sunderland away from home on Saturday.











Derek Adams’ men will have a herculean task on their hands, especially considering the Black Cats recorded a comfortable 2-0 win at Home Park during the reverse fixture in November.



However, the visitors are expected to be backed by the Green Army in large numbers at the Stadium of Light with about 1,500 fans to be present to back their team on the road.





The traveling supporters will be taking the 800-mile round trip from the south coast of Devon to Wearside on Saturday, as they aim to rally their team to an upset over Sunderland.



Plymouth will be further boosted by the return to fitness of Jamie Ness and Conor Grant after both midfielders endured a long spell on the sidelines due to calf injuries.





Sunderland, who are still actively involved in the race for automatic promotion from League One, registered a win in the reverse fixture courtesy of a brace from Aiden McGeady.



And the visitors will be well aware of the threat posed by the winger, who was in good form during the Black Cats’ recent win over Bristol Rovers last weekend.

