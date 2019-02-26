XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/02/2019 - 13:43 GMT

Still I Don’t Know – Mauricio Pochettino Unsure On Dele Alli Return

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that he is still not sure when Dele Alli will be fit enough to return to the squad.

Alli has been out with a thigh muscle injury since the end of January and has missed Tottenham’s last seven games in all competitions, including the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund.




The England international has been progressing behind the scenes, but Pochettino admits that his fitness is only being assessed on a day-to-day basis and he will not be fit to feature against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Tottenham boss admits that he still does not know when he will return or whether he will be ready for the weekend clash against Southampton or the return leg against Dortmund next week.
 


Asked when Alli is slated to return, Pochettino said in a press conference: "Still I don’t know. We need to assess and we’re doing so day by day.

“We can’t say if he will be available for Dortmund or Southampton.
 


“Sure not available for tomorrow, after we’ll see."

Harry Kane returned to the starting eleven in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat Burnley at the weekend.
 