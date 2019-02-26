Think Brendan Rodgers Thought CV Getting Damaged At Celtic – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough thinks that Brendan Rodgers has left Celtic because he came to the conclusion that remaining at Parkhead was damaging his CV.



Rodgers has opted to quit Celtic, despite having the Bhoys on course for a legendary treble-treble, and has linked up with Leicester City, signing a contract running until the summer of 2022.











In Scotland, Rodgers' departure has been greeted with surprise as many felt the Northern Irishman would not consider leaving Celtic until the end of the season, while others believed he could stay at Parkhead to lead the Bhoys to ten-in-a-row.



Rough thinks there could be information to come out about what went on behind the scenes at Celtic, especially about the financial backing the Northern Irishman received in the transfer market.





And the former goalkeeper, who had a spell at Celtic, thinks that Rodgers' record in Europe was poor and the new Leicester manager may have come to the conclusion that his CV was suffering.



"I think there's a lot to come out in the wash here", Rough said on PLZ Soccer.





"It will be interesting to see what the two parties throw out there as the reason for the split.



"All the Celtic supporters have been talking about treble-trebles and ten-in-a-row; it obviously wasn't in Brendan Rodgers' ambitions to achieve that because he's left.



"The money situation which went on behind the scenes was spoiling his CV.



"I think he came to Celtic thinking he was joining a Champions League last 16 side, which they were when he came, but obviously the cut-backs, players leaving, players coming in just didn't meet his expectations.



"I think he thinks that his CV is beginning to get damaged because English football doesn't rate our domestic level, it doesn't matter if he'd won four treble-trebles, he's judged against better sides.



"And I think his record [against better sides] isn't impressive at all", Rough added.



Celtic have turned to Neil Lennon to replace Rodgers, with the former Hibernian boss returning to the Bhoys on a deal running until the end of the season.

