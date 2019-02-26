This Is Why Kemar Roofe Will Cut Recovery Time – Leeds Medical Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United’s head of medicine and performance Rob Price believes Kemar Roofe’s work ethic will help him to recover faster from his knee injury.



The 26-year-old striker sustained a knee injury during Leeds’ 2-1 win over Swansea earlier in the month, but managed to finish the game for the Whites.











However, he is expected to be out for up to eight weeks and missed Leeds’ win over Bolton last weekend.



The striker will not be undergoing surgery, but Price has revealed that Roofe will be in a brace for a few more weeks before he could be ready to train normally without it.





The Leeds head of medicine is impressed by the work ethic shown by the striker and added that he has already been working double sessions in the gym to strengthen his knee.



And he believes his penchant for hard work will help him to recover faster and get back into the team quicker.





Price said on LUTV: “One of the big things that Kemar did on the day after he said I want to be in and I want to do double sessions.



“He is a really good pro.



“The fact that he has worked so hard is going to reduce the time out.



“He has already in the gym and he is doing some work on the muscles around the knee to stabilise it.”



Roofe has scored 14 goals in 26 Championship appearances for Leeds this season.

