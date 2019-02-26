XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26/02/2019 - 13:39 GMT

Very Good – Celtic Star Impressed With Training Facilities At Loan Club

 




Celtic talent Kundai Benyu has tipped his hat to the training facilities at Helsingborgs IF, and admits he cannot wait to impress the fans and show what he can do, after completing a loan move to the Swedish club.

Benyu, who joined Celtic from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2017, has failed to make a senior appearance for the Scottish champions so far this season.




And the midfielder has now completed a season-long move to Swedish outfit Helsingborgs in a bid to try and kick on with his career with regular first team football.

In the wake of his loan switch to Sweden, Benyu has hailed the training facilities at his new club by admitting they are modern and brand new, after inspecting them following his arrival.
 


The Zimbabwe international also admitted he is looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Helsingborgs and revealed that he is eager to impress them by showing what he can do for the team.

“I’ve been walking around for the last couple of hours, just looking at everything and the facilities look very good, very modern and brand new so it’s very good”, Benyu said via the club’s YouTube channel
 


“I’m looking forward to it [playing in front of the Helsingborgs fans].

“I’ve heard the club’s got a good fan base, so I’m just looking to impress and show them what I can do.”

Benyu, who has a contract at Parkhead that runs until 2021, spent the second half of last season on loan at Oldham Athletic in League One.
 