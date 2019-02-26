Wrong To Say Brendan Rodgers Wasn’t Backed – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Scott McDonald believes that it would be wrong to say that Brendan Rodgers was not backed with transfer funds during his tenure as the manager.



The Northern Irishman has left Celtic to sign a deal running until 2022 with Premier League club Leicester City.











And as the former Liverpool manager bids goodbye to his club for the last two-and-a-half years, former Celtic man McDonald took time to stress his belief that issues with transfers was not the reason that Rodgers has decided to leave.



McDonald says that the wage bill has rocketed under Rodgers and instead it could be that relationships were hurt last summer when the manager did not land his targets in the transfer window.





"You have to look back to the summer window this year and think: 'Were relationships broken within that means and time?' with Brendan Rodgers wanting certain players to come in to Celtic and they just didn't become apparent", McDonald told BBC Scotland.



"Also, to say that he hadn't been backed up until this point would be, I think, wrong, because I think he's spent a lot of money and certainly, within the club itself, in giving out new contracts.





"In terms of the money these players are on, to keep these players at the club he's done an excellent job.



"But the wage bill has almost doubled within the period of time that he's been here.



"So there certainly has been money spent."



Neil Lennon has now replaced Rodgers at Celtic, signing a deal running until the end of the season.

