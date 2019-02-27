Andy Carroll Starts – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening in a league meeting.



Manuel Pellegrini's men head into the game sitting in tenth in the league standings and the Chilean will be looking for the Hammers to spring a shock on his former employers.











Jack Wilshere remains out of action for West Ham, while Fabian Balbuena and Winston Reid are also out.



Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he goes for a centre-back pairing between Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. Pedro Obaing operates in midfield with Declan Rice, while Samir Nasri, Michail Antonio and Felipe Anderson support Andy Carroll.



If Pellegrini wants to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass.



West Ham United Team vs Manchester City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson, Obiang, Rice, Nasri, Antonio, Anderson, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Zabaleta, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Diangana, Hernandez

