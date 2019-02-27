XRegister
27/02/2019 - 12:28 GMT

Brendan Rodgers’ Philosophy Is Similar To Claude Puel’s – Former Premier League Star

 




Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon has warned Leicester City and their striker Jamie Vardy that new manager Brendan Rodgers' philosophy is not unlike the man they have just sacked, Claude Puel.

The Foxes appointed Rodgers to take up the reins at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday after the sacking of Puel in the wake of their humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace.




Puel, who joined Leicester in 2017, had been walking a tight rope in recent months following an apparent fall-out with Vardy and some fans over their playing style.

And in the wake of Rodgers’ appointment in East Midlands, Gabbidon has questioned whether the former Celtic manager can do anything different as he feels his style of play is similar to his predecessor.
 


The former top flight star has floated the question of whether Rodgers will change his style at the King Power Stadium.

“So is Brendan Rodgers going to adapt his style of play to appease Jamie Vardy and co? Because I don’t think his philosophy is a million miles away from what Claude Puel was trying to do”, Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.  
 


Leicester responded to the appointment of Rodgers with a 2-1 win over at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who was in attendance during the win over the Seagulls, will take charge of his first game at Leicester when they face Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
 