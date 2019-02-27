Claim From Italy: Chelsea Leading Pack For Massimiliano Allegri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are in pole position to attract Massimiliano Allegri in the summer as the Italian looks for a fresh challenge away from Juventus, it has been claimed.



Allegri will be entering the last year of his current deal this summer and there are suggestions that he is now looking for a change after spending four years at the Bianconeri.











Juventus have also started preparing for the eventuality and are assessing options to bring in a replacement for the 51-year-old coach.



Several top European clubs are said to be in the running to appoint Allegri, but the Italian is said to prefer managing a Premier League club next season.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Chelsea are said to be leading the chasing pack to land the Italian at the end of the season.



Maurizio Sarri has found himself in a precarious position at Stamford Bridge and is most likely to be shown the door by the end of the season.





Chelsea are already looking at options to replace the Italian and the Juventus coach is believed to be their top choice.



There are also suggestions that clubs such as Real Madrid, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also eyeing him.

