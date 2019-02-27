Divock Origi Starts – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play host to Watford at Anfield in a Premier League clash this evening.



Jurgen Klopp's side moved one point clear at the top of the table by drawing at Manchester United on Sunday and know there is no room for slip-ups with Manchester City breathing down their neck.











Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long term absentees, while Klopp must also make do without defender Dejan Lovren. Roberto Firmino is also out.



Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in defence he selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, the Liverpool manager goes with Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi are up top.



The German boss has options ready to come off the bench if needed, including Daniel Sturridge and Naby Keita.



Liverpool Team vs Watford



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Origi



Substitutes: Mignolet, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri, Camacho

