Everyone’s Seen This Leeds Star Is Out-of-form – Former White

Noel Whelan thinks that it is clear to see that Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling's form has dipped and says the defender has not been at his best for the last seven games.



Ayling completed 73 minutes in Leeds' 1-0 defeat at a struggling QPR side on Tuesday night, before he was replaced by Stuart Dallas.











The defender has come in for criticism from some Leeds fans, who believe his form has been poor in recent games.



And former Leeds attacker Whelan thinks it is clear for all to see that Ayling has not been hitting the heights that the Whites faithful know he is capable of reaching.





Following the QPR defeat, Whelan said about Ayling on BBC Radio Leeds: "When we've seen him at his best, recently he's not been hitting the heights.



"I think everyone can notice that because when players have played so well in the past then you know what they are capable of.





"We've not been seeing it for about seven, eight games."



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains a firm fan of Ayling and his options to replace the full-back are limited due to the Whites' small squad and injury issues.



The Argentine will be hoping Ayling can rediscover his best form this coming Friday night when Leeds play host to fellow promotion chasers West Brom.

