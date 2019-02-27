XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2019 - 16:30 GMT

Everyone’s Seen This Leeds Star Is Out-of-form – Former White

 




Noel Whelan thinks that it is clear to see that Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling's form has dipped and says the defender has not been at his best for the last seven games.

Ayling completed 73 minutes in Leeds' 1-0 defeat at a struggling QPR side on Tuesday night, before he was replaced by Stuart Dallas.




The defender has come in for criticism from some Leeds fans, who believe his form has been poor in recent games.

And former Leeds attacker Whelan thinks it is clear for all to see that Ayling has not been hitting the heights that the Whites faithful know he is capable of reaching.
 


Following the QPR defeat, Whelan said about Ayling on BBC Radio Leeds: "When we've seen him at his best, recently he's not been hitting the heights.

"I think everyone can notice that because when players have played so well in the past then you know what they are capable of.
 


"We've not been seeing it for about seven, eight games."

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains a firm fan of Ayling and his options to replace the full-back are limited due to the Whites' small squad and injury issues.

The Argentine will be hoping Ayling can rediscover his best form this coming Friday night when Leeds play host to fellow promotion chasers West Brom.
 