Former Arsenal Transfer Guru In Race To Become Schalke Sporting Director

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has emerged as one of the candidates to become the next Schalke sporting director.



The former Dortmund head scout spent a little over a year at Arsenal before leaving the club in January due to disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.











The German brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, while he led recruitment under new boss Unai Emery last summer.



The 46-year-old remains one of the elite talent spotters in European football and has several clubs in Germany who are interested in taking him on board.





And according to Funke Sport, Mislintat is one of the names Schalke are assessing as a possibility for the role of their next sporting director.



The Bundesliga giants are looking to bring in a new man for the role and are looking at as many as three names at the moment.





The former Arsenal and Dortmund man’s credentials are well known and he is one of the favourites to land the job at Schalke.



Schalke are looking at their former player Thomas Linke as the next sporting director as well.

