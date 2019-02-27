XRegister
06 October 2018

27/02/2019 - 19:08 GMT

Fred Starts – Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a Premier League game tonight.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw with rivals Liverpool on Sunday and will be looking to return to winning ways this evening under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.




Manchester United have injury worries with Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia remaining out, while also sidelined are Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic.

Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he picks Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof as the central pairing. Fred slots into midfield with Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot and Alexis Sanchez play. Romelu Lukaku is up top.

If Solskjaer wants to change things against Crystal Palace, he can look to his bench, where options include Marcus Rashfdord and Marcos Rojo.

 


Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace

De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Dalot, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, Pereira, Garner, Chong, Rashford
 