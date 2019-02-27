He’d Score About 400 Goals In This League – Rangers Defender On Legendary Team Addition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Connor Goldson believes if Brazil legend Ronaldo played in the Scottish Premiership he would score "about 400 goals".



Ronaldo, a legend of the game, scored 62 goals for Brazil between 1994 and 2011, scoring 15 times in World Cup finals.











The Brazilian striker also enjoyed goal-laden spells at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter and Real Madrid, before finishing off his career at AC Milan and Corinthians.



Goldson is a firm fan of what Ronaldo, who retired in 2011, achieved in the game and has no doubt he would run riot in Scottish football.





The Rangers defender was asked by the club's in-house TV channel what two legends of the game he would pick to slot into the current Gers side.



And in addition to Ronaldo, he plumped for Lionel Messi.





"[I’d pick] Ronaldo, R9 Ronaldo.



"I think he'd score about 400 goals in this league", Goldson said.



"And probably Messi."



So far this season Rangers have netted 60 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership games, a total only eclipsed by league leaders Celtic, who have struck 64 times in the same number of games.

