He’s Gone To Perfect Club – Rangers Star Backs Loan Move

Rangers defender Connor Goldson thinks that Gers talent Greg Docherty is at the right club to develop, with the midfielder on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town.



Docherty completed a season-long loan move to Shrewsbury in the summer as Gers boss Steven Gerrard looked to find him regular first team football in a competitive environment to speed his development.











The 22-year-old has clocked 29 appearances in League One for Shrewsbury so far this season and Goldson is convinced that the move is proving to be a good one for his Rangers team-mate.



Goldson came through the youth ranks at Shrewsbury, impressing at the club and earning a move to Brighton in 2015.





"I've got a lot of time for everyone there who I still speak to", Goldson said to Rangers TV about Shrewsbury.



"I speak to Doc sometimes when he comes back here, about how's it going there.





"It's just the perfect club to come through.



"They give young people a chance.



"We had great times there, there's a lot of young boys who came through at the same time who I'm still in contact with now.



"I had success there, we had two promotions, one relegation, but in my final season there, playing like 55 games, reaching the quarter-final of the League Cup and getting promoted was probably one of the highlights of my career", the centre-back added.



Docherty also helped Shrewsbury on a run to the fourth round of the FA Cup, seeing off Salford, Scunthorpe United and Stoke City, before eventually going out to Premier League side Wolves, having forced Nuno's men to a replay.

