I Was Packed To Fly To Doha – Neil Lennon On Whirlwind Celtic Appointment

Neil Lennon says that he always wanted to return to Celtic, but admits that he did not expect the opportunity to come so quickly.



Lennon has been appointed as the interim Celtic manager until the end of the season following the departure of Brendan Rodgers, who joined Leicester City on Tuesday night.











A former Celtic player, the 47-year-old won three league titles and two Scottish Cups during his previous stint as manager at Parkhead and had some famous results with the club in the Champions League as well.



Lennon is delighted to get the opportunity to manage Celtic for the second time and admits that he always wanted to return to his old club at some point in his career.





He said in a press conference: “This is a club that means a lot to me.



“It’s a privilege. This is a once in a lifetime job and I’ve got it for a second time.





“I've always dreamed of returning to this club but it’s happened sooner than I thought.”



He admits that he was not expecting the job as he was preparing to leave for Qatar to soak up the sun, but conceded once the opportunity arrived, he was never going to say no.



“My speedos and factor 50 were packed to fly to Doha.



“Now I’m stuck here with you guys. It’s been a whirlwind 36 hours.



“Absolute no-brainer for me.”

