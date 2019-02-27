XRegister
27/02/2019 - 22:15 GMT

Intensity And Maturity – Unai Emery Happy As Arsenal Thrash Bournemouth

 




Unai Emery believes his Arsenal team are playing with good intensity after they took all three points in a 5-1 drubbing of Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

It took just four minutes for Arsenal to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium when Mesut Ozil, back in the team, struck. Ozil had Sead Kolasinac to thank, as he was played in and finished well past Artur Boruc.




Arsenal's second came in the 27th minute with Henrikh Mkhitaryan combining well with Ozil to find himself left with an easy finish.

But Bournemouth hit back only three minutes later, with Matteo Guendouzi dispossessed on the edge of his own box by Dan Gosling, who set up Lys Mousset.
 


Arsenal however re-established their two-goal cushion just two minutes into the second half via a deflected effort from Laurent Koscielny, which went over the line, but was helped in by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when it was pulled back by Boruc.

A fourth for Arsenal arrived just before the hour mark, Aubameyang scoring after he raced clear of the Cherries defence.
 


Substitute Alexandre Lacazette then helped himself to a goal 12 minutes from time with a left footed shot into the bottom left hand corner.

It ended 5-1 and Emery was left pleased with both the intensity and maturity he felt his side showed against Bournemouth.

He told the BBC: "We work like we did in the last matches with intensity.

"After 2-0 their goal can give us a problem but I think we show maturity in this moment by continuing to push.

"Today with our supporters here, we had a good atmosphere.

"It is important these three matches we play here. In a short time, we keep the performance with different players. We play with intensity.

"It is good for the team and for this moment. Some players today can rest, with the derby on Saturday", Emery stressed.

Arsenal next travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
 