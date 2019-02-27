XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/02/2019 - 18:40 GMT

Jermain Defoe On Bench – Rangers Team vs Dundee Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Dundee at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership meeting this evening.

Steven Gerrard's side will be looking to make no mistake against a Dundee team that have picked up just 18 points from 27 league games this term and Rangers start as heavy favourites to build on successive 5-0 wins.




Rangers continue to be without Jamie Murphy as he continues his recovery, while Matt Polster has a tight groin. Andy Halliday misses out with a similiar issue.

Gerrard selects Allan McGregor in goal, while for his centre-back pairing tonight at Ibrox he picks Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson. Glen Kamara slots into midfield with Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he can turn towards the options on his bench, including Jermain Defoe and Ross McCrorie.

 


Rangers Team vs Dundee

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Defoe, Coulibaly, McCrorie, Davis, Lafferty
 