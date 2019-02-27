XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2019 - 19:04 GMT

Kepa Dropped – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a vital league game tonight.

The Blues narrowly lost out against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, being beaten by the Citizens on penalties.




Maurizio Sarri's side now switch their attention to league matters as they bid to close a three-point gap on Arsenal, who sit in fourth; Chelsea are sixth.

The Chelsea manager goes with Willy Caballero in goal, dropping Kepa to the bench. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are the centre-back pairing, while N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield. Pedro, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard are up top.

If the former Blues boss needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Ross Barkley and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard 

Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud
 