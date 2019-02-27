Kepa Dropped – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a vital league game tonight.



The Blues narrowly lost out against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, being beaten by the Citizens on penalties.











Maurizio Sarri's side now switch their attention to league matters as they bid to close a three-point gap on Arsenal, who sit in fourth; Chelsea are sixth.



The Chelsea manager goes with Willy Caballero in goal, dropping Kepa to the bench. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are the centre-back pairing, while N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield. Pedro, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard are up top.



If the former Blues boss needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Ross Barkley and Willian.



Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Caballero, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard



Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud

