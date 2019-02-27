Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting side and substitutes to go up against Bournemouth in a Premier League clash this evening at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners currently sit in fourth place in the league standings after taking 53 points from their 27 games, one point ahead of Manchester United and three clear of Chelsea.











Arsenal have won all four of their home games against Bournemouth, across all competitions, and start as heavy favourites to record another victory.



Gunners boss Unai Emery goes with Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he selects a back three of Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Matteo Guendouzi is in midfield with Lucas Torreira, while Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If Emery needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Alexandre Lacazette and Denis Suarez.



Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth



Leno, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Iwobi, Suarez, Ramsey, Lacazette

