06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/02/2019 - 19:01 GMT

No Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed the side they will send on to the pitch to go up against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a league game tonight.

Spurs suffered a shock defeat at Burnley at the weekend and are five points behind Manchester City and six off leaders Liverpool, as they look to return to winning ways at Chelsea this evening.




Eric Dier is again unavailable for selection due to tonsillities, while Dele Alli is continuing his recovery from a hamstring niggle.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he opts to go with a central pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If the Argentine wants to change things he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente. There is no Jan Vertonghen this evening.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Rose, Foyth, Wanyama, Lucas, Llorente
 