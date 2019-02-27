Not Enough Skill – Former Leeds Star Unimpressed By Izzy Brown’s Whites Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has not backed away from criticising Izzy Brown, after the Chelsea loanee made his first senior appearance for Leeds United at QPR.



Brown, who had suffered a series of injuries after joining the Whites on loan last summer, made his first senior appearance for Leeds at Loftus Road on Tuesday.











The midfielder was introduced late in the second half as the Whites pushed for an equaliser after going behind to a goal from Luke Freeman just after the interval.



However, the move failed to produce anything substantial as Leeds surrendered to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the end of normal time in west London.





And in the wake of his first ever appearance for the senior team, Brown has come in for criticism from Whelan.



The former Leeds star feels that Brown did not make a good impact and went on to claim he had too much enthusiasm and not enough skill to back it up on the pitch.





“No [he didn’t make a good impact]”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds after the game when asked about Brown.



“Too much enthusiasm.



"Not enough skill.”



Apart from Brown, both Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi were also among the players named on the bench after returning from injuries.

