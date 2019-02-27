XRegister
06 October 2018

27/02/2019 - 22:36 GMT

Now We Can’t Fight Man City and Liverpool – Mauricio Pochettino As Spurs Lose At Chelsea

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists his side cannot now fight with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title, after they lost 2-0 at Chelsea.

There was little to separate the two sides at Stamford Bridge in the opening 45 minutes, with both hitting the woodwork as it ended 0-0 at the break.




Chelsea needed only eleven minutes of the second half to take the lead however, with Cesar Azpilicueta pushing forward and feeding Pedro Rodriguez, who then got away from Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld and beat Hugo Lloris at his near post.

The Blues then sealed the deal with seven minutes left when Kieran Trippier put the ball into the back of his own net.
 


It finished 2-0 to Chelsea, meaning Pochettino's Tottenham have now lost back to back games in the league and find themselves eight points behind second placed Manchester City and nine off leaders Liverpool.

As such, the Spurs boss has waved the white flag in the title race.
 


The Tottenham boss told the BBC's Match of the Day: "In the small details we lose. We made mistakes and lost the game, that is why we are disappointed, we weren't capable of playing our way.

"Chelsea had one shot on target and one goal and we didn't shoot – its difficult that way to win and we weren't solid enough. In the small details the result was decided for Chelsea.

"The competition will put us in our place. It's a 10-month competition, not just three or four months. We are disappointed now.

"After Burnley I said it was difficult, and tonight makes it impossible to fight Man City and Liverpool.

"Only they can win the league – we must fight to win games and to be fair", he added.

Tottenham must now quickly shrug off their defeat at Chelsea and prepare for the north London derby against Arsenal on Satuday.
 

 