XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2019 - 18:34 GMT

Oliver Burke Plays – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Craig Levein's Hearts side in a league clash at Tynecastle Park this evening. 

The Bhoys are kicking off a new era under Neil Lennon, who has stepped in as manager until the end of the season following Brendan Rodgers' departure for Premier League side Leicester City.




Celtic will be desperate to make a winning start under Lennon as they bid to keep their eight-point lead at the top of the table and have won two of their last three visits to Hearts.

Lennon opts to pick Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he selects Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Scott Brown is in midfield with Nir Bitton, while Ewan Henderson also plays. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.

If the new Celtic boss wants to change things then he can look to the bench, where he has options such as Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.

 


Celtic Team vs Hearts

Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Henderson, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke

Substitutes: Gordon, Hendry, Lustig, Hayes, Weah, Edouard, Johnston
 