Oliver Burke Plays – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Craig Levein's Hearts side in a league clash at Tynecastle Park this evening.



The Bhoys are kicking off a new era under Neil Lennon, who has stepped in as manager until the end of the season following Brendan Rodgers' departure for Premier League side Leicester City.











Celtic will be desperate to make a winning start under Lennon as they bid to keep their eight-point lead at the top of the table and have won two of their last three visits to Hearts.



Lennon opts to pick Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he selects Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Scott Brown is in midfield with Nir Bitton, while Ewan Henderson also plays. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.



If the new Celtic boss wants to change things then he can look to the bench, where he has options such as Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.



Celtic Team vs Hearts



Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Henderson, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke



Substitutes: Gordon, Hendry, Lustig, Hayes, Weah, Edouard, Johnston

