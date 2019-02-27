Once He Beds In, Steven Gerrard Won’t Move Him – Former Rangers Star On Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star and ex-Dundee boss Neil McCann has claimed that Glen Kamara will become an indispensable member of the team at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard when he settles in to the demands set by the Old Firm giants.



McCann, who was sacked by Dundee in October, played a huge role in the development of Kamara at Dens Park after signing him from Arsenal in 2017.











The young midfielder impressed under the guidance of McCann and earned himself a big move to Rangers on deadline day during the winter transfer window last month.



And following his arrival, Kamara has already started three games in a row and could feature against his former team this evening.





In the wake of his big move to Ibrox, McCann has claimed that Kamara will become an indispensable member of the Rangers team under Gerrard when he settles down properly in Glasgow.



The former Ger admitted that Kamara is a brilliant addition and insisted he could become a key member in the playing eleven under Gerrard, due to his ability to control the tempo of a game.





“He is a talented player and I think he is going to be a brilliant addition to the team”, McCann told Rangers TV.



“I think once he beds in, they won’t move him because it’s important when you are playing the way Steven does here at Rangers, wide players and a real intensity about their attacking play, that you’ve got someone who can control the tempo of the game.”



McCann also added that Kamara possess a lot of quality on the ball, much like Gers legend Barry Ferguson, but stressed he will have to learn to meet the demands that come with representing Rangers.



“And Glen does that, [you] spoke about Barry and I’ve not likened him to Barry because they are different types of players, but that controlling influence when he slows down, when he puts the foot on the ball, when he penetrates the pass, Glen’s got it”, he continued.



“And he is young and he is going to have to learn to play in this arena and the pressures that come with that, but once he does that, he understands it, I think he is a class act that will do great for the club.”



Kamara, who is a product of the academy at Arsenal, has earned nine caps for Finland at senior level.

