Once You Leave Celtic It’s Not The Same – Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon has warned Brendan Rodgers that the Celtic job is one managers' miss when they have left.



Rodgers decided to abandon a successful ship at Celtic and moved back south of the border to join Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.











The former Liverpool boss is keen to rebuild his image in the Premier League after achieving unprecedented domestic success with the Scottish champions north of the border during his two-and-a-half-season stay.



Lennon has been roped in as interim manager at Celtic for the rest of the season and the 47-year-old is all too aware of the steep road when the exit door is walked through at Parkhead.





He also left Celtic for Bolton in 2014, but was back in Scotland two years later with Hibernian, the club he left in January this year.



Lennon said in a press conference: “Once you leave Celtic it’s not the same. This is a very special club, very special support.





“I was surprised [that Rodgers left], but maybe not surprised he decided to go.



“But his decision has given an opportunity for me and I’m ready to grab it.”



Rodgers left Celtic eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and he won the Scottish League Cup before leaving this season.

