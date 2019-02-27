Other People Signed Strikers – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Whites Not Strengthening

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has conceded the Whites are at a disadvantage compared to their rivals, because they do not have enough strikers or players who can influence games off the bench.



Leeds ruined a golden opportunity to regain pole position in the race for promotion from the Championship on Tuesday, when they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at QPR.











Steve McClaren’s men took full advantage of the Whites lacklustre display after the interval as they put an end to a dismal run of seven consecutive defeats in the Championship with a crucial win.



The visitors were without the services of the injured Kemar Roofe, who is continuing his rehabilitation after knee ligament damage, and lacked a clinical nature inside the opposition's final third.





And Whelan feels that Leeds are at a disadvantage compared to their rivals, due to their lack of strikers, who can single-handedly influence the outcome of games.



The former White also stressed that goals win games and insisted Leeds suffered at QPR due to the lack of a striker, who could have turned the tide in their favour.





“I look at the transfer window and I keep coming back to it – goals win you games”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



“Did we get a striker? No we didn't. That is the problem.



“Other people have gone out and got a strikeforce, they can bring on a striker that will get goals.



“We have got one main striker, that is our issue.



“Where are the strikers that win you football matches?



"Where is that crucial player that you can bring on who might win you the game? We haven't got it.”



Roofe is expected to spend a significant time on the sidelines with the club looking at about eight weeks before he can get back in action for the team.

