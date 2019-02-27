XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/02/2019 - 19:07 GMT

Raheem Sterling On Bench – Manchester City Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to play host to Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United side in a Premier League game tonight.

The Citizens won the EFL Cup at the weekend, seeing off Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, and are now looking to apply more pressure on league leaders Liverpool.




Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both picked up knocks at Wembley and are out, while John Stones and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he picks Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing. Ilkay Gundogan slots into midfield, while David Silva plays. Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane support Sergio Aguero.

The Spaniard has options to change things if needed and can turn to Bernando Silva and Raheem Sterling.

 


Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero 

Substitutes: Muric, Walker, Sterling, Bernardo, Mendy, Sandler, Foden 
 