06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/02/2019 - 22:28 GMT

Second Half Disappointed Me – Steven Gerrard As Rangers Thrash Dundee

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he was disappointed with his side's display in the second half against Dundee, as they added just one more goal in a 4-0 win.

With four minutes on the clock at Ibrox, Glen Kamara struck against his former club, volleying in from the near post with a fine finish.




Dundee were then reeling just three minutes later as it was 2-0 to the Gers, goalkeeper Seny Dieng blocking an effort from Alfredo Morelos, but then seeing James Tavernier turn the ball into the net.

It was then 3-0 in the 23rd minute as Morelos got in on the act, being set up for a close range finish by Scott Arfield.
 


Substitute Jermain Defoe then capped off the win with a good finish from 12 yards out in the final minute of the game as it ended 4-0.

It was another impressive win for Rangers and Gers boss Gerrard believes his side's quality was firmly on display.
 


"I thought the first 25-30 minutes, we were excellent, I love that hunger, intensity and the way we were hunting the ball down", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

"We played some really nice stuff and showed what a quality team we can be."

Gerrard admits he wanted his side to kick on and repeat their first half display in the second half, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

"We get to half-time very comfortable and I asked the players for the same standards, the same energy and the same quality and it just wasn't there.

"I didn't really recognise us in the second half, individually or collectively.

"I was disappointed and then Jermain Defoe made me feel a little bit better at the very end."
 