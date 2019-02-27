Sheffield United Got Strikers, We Didn’t, Look At Goal Difference – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has insisted Sheffield United’s meticulous business in January has helped them pip Leeds United on goal difference and hold a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion.



The Whites failed to take advantage of their game in hand over promotion rivals Norwich City and Sheffield United when they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against QPR at Loftus Road on Tuesday.











Despite forcing Joe Lumley to make a host of fine saves throughout the game, Leeds failed to find the finishing touch that would have helped them salvage at least a point from the game.



And after their setback in west London, Whelan has questioned why Leeds did not make an effort to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window.





The former White referred to Sheffield United’s meticulous business in January that has helped them score more goals and pip Leeds in terms of goal difference to gain a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion.



“We were miles ahead of other people with goal difference”, Whelan bemoaned on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.





“And you know what Sheffield United [who are above us on goal difference] have got? Strikers.



“They also went and got more in January.”



Sheffield United, who have scored 59 goals so far this season, hold a healthy eight goal advantage over Leeds on goal difference at the moment.

