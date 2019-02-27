XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2019 - 15:28 GMT

Sheffield United Got Strikers, We Didn’t, Look At Goal Difference – Former Leeds United Star

 




Noel Whelan has insisted Sheffield United’s meticulous business in January has helped them pip Leeds United on goal difference and hold a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion.

The Whites failed to take advantage of their game in hand over promotion rivals Norwich City and Sheffield United when they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against QPR at Loftus Road on Tuesday.




Despite forcing Joe Lumley to make a host of fine saves throughout the game, Leeds failed to find the finishing touch that would have helped them salvage at least a point from the game.

And after their setback in west London, Whelan has questioned why Leeds did not make an effort to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window.
 


The former White referred to Sheffield United’s meticulous business in January that has helped them score more goals and pip Leeds in terms of goal difference to gain a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion.

“We were miles ahead of other people with goal difference”, Whelan bemoaned on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.  
 


“And you know what Sheffield United [who are above us on goal difference] have got? Strikers.

“They also went and got more in January.”

Sheffield United, who have scored 59 goals so far this season, hold a healthy eight goal advantage over Leeds on goal difference at the moment.
 