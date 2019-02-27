Strength, Pace, Power, Body Size, They’re Men – Former Leeds Star Warns On West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan is hoping the Whites have learned from their earlier meeting with West Brom this season and is expecting a tough clash on Friday night against a team packed full of men.



Leeds ran into a brick wall when they visited the Hawthorns in November, as West Brom ran out 4-1 winners, inflicting a heavy defeat on Marcelo Bielsa's men.











The Yorkshire giants sit third in the Championship, four points ahead of West Brom, meaning Friday night's meeting at Elland Road is crucial as they look to fight off an attempt by Darren Moore's men to muscle them out of the way in the battle for a top two finish.



Whelan is hoping Leeds have learned from their earlier encounter with the Baggies and warned that the Whites will be facing a team packed full of strength and pace.





"Hopefully they've learned from the last turnover they got from West Brom", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites' loss at QPR.



"It is going to be difficult, absolutely.





"When you look at the squad sizes and money invested in the clubs; West Brom have been in the Premier League for a long, long time and we know what they've got, they've got strike power, all the way across the front three and on the bench.



"They have strength, power, pace, body size, they are men.



"Look at them when they are shaking hands with us, look at the size of the shoulders, and they've all got pace with it as well."



Moore's West Brom have been free-scoring in the Championship this season, netting 67 times in their 34 games, a total only bettered by league leaders Norwich City with 68 goals.



Leeds have scored 55 times in their 34 games.

