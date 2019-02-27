These Boys Are Outstanding – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool’s Crushing of Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has tipped his hat to a superb Liverpool performance after he watched his side take Watford apart at Anfield to run out 5-0 winners.



Liverpool got off to the perfect start by taking the lead with just nine minutes on the clock, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hitting a superb cross which was met by head of Sadio Mane.











Mane then needed only another nine minutes to make it 2-0, with Alexander-Arnold again feeding Mane, who recovered from poor control to back-heel the ball past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.



Liverpool's third arrived in the 65th minute as Divock Origi scored, hitting a fine shot after he cut inside, which beat Foster at his near post.





It was 4-0 in the 79th minute, with Virgil van Dijk scoring.



The defender then helped himself to a second following a superb ball from Andrew Robertson, making it 5-0 to Liverpool in front of the Kop.





And Klopp was delighted with what he saw from his players, who have been criticised in recent weeks for their stuttering form in the face of serious title race pressure.



"It was just… the boys showed how much they enjoy the game and the situation!" Klopp said to the BBC's Match of the Day.



"It was an important sign. You know what was written and said about us.



"It is of course not right. These boys are outstanding and today they showed so much passion.



"The game from Mo [Salah] was incredible. Sadio scored a brilliant goal. All three midfielders were outstanding. Both centre-halves played outstanding.



"We won 5-0 so you don't talk about them but they had their moments.



"Even Alisson was great. the boys who came on controlled the game. A lot to talk about."



The win has helped Liverpool to maintain a one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the league table.

