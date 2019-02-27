XRegister
27/02/2019 - 12:33 GMT

This Shows How Big Leeds Are – U23s Boss On Newcastle Clash

 




Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has claimed the strong presence of supporters for the Whites' win over Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup showed what big a club they are.

The Whites Under-23s navigated safe passage to the next round of the Premier League Cup with a comfortable 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Monday.




Corberan’s side were pooled alongside Newcastle, Southampton and Notts County in Group H and still managed to emerge as group winners on their way to progressing to the next round.

And in the wake of their impressive outing in the competition, Corberan has tipped his hat to the fantastic group of supporters who came to watch the team against Newcastle.
 


The Spaniard claimed the strong presence of the supporters for an Under-23s game show how big Leeds are and admitted he likes being involved in such games.

“I like seeing my players playing like these and when I can’t hear the whistle and we see the pitch full of people, full of our supporters”, Corberan told LUTV.  
 


“I think that we won and to have these supporters close to the Under-23s told you how big is our club because today you can hear with a lot of fans like the previous time we played here, and the same in Tadcaster when we played here in the same competition [the support we have].”

Corberan also insisted it will be a great experience for his players to enjoy the support of the fans in big games and stressed that he hopes they can continue their steady development.

“So we have to continue like this, I think it is very nice for our players to play in a pitch full of our supporters because this is something closer to what happened at Elland Road”, he continued.

“So I am very proud of the players because now they can continue playing in this competition and they can continue to develop their levels.”

Leeds Under-23s will next face Watford in the Professional Development League on Monday.
 