Tottenham Likely To Seek To Sell 20-Year-Old In Summer If Mauricio Pochettino Not Convinced

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sell youngster Marcus Edwards in the summer if Mauricio Pochettino is not convinced by his quality, it has been claimed.



The winger joined Netherlands outfit Excelsior last summer on a loan deal until the end of the season and has been impressive in the Dutch top flight.











Edwards has been playing regular football in the Netherlands and has scored two league goals as he has continued his development away from Tottenham.



The 20-year-old will have a year left on his contract in the summer and for now, he is slated to return to Tottenham at the end of the current season.





According to Football London, the winger is likely to be assessed by Tottenham soon as they are aware by the summer he will have just a year left on his contract.



Tottenham will ask for Pochettino’s opinion on whether Edwards will have a place in his squad next season before they take any decision.





The north London club are likely to seek a transfer for him at the end of the season if they do not receive a positive response from the manager.



A product of the Tottenham academy, he has made just one senior appearance for the club thus far, and Spurs do not want to see his contract run down until 2020.

