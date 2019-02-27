We Badly Need Front Three To Fire Against Watford – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has insisted the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino need to click against Watford, if the Reds want to secure a vital win tonight.



Jurgen Klopp’s men will be eyeing returning to winning ways when they host Watford under the lights at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.











However, the Reds will have their work cut out against the high-flying Hornets, who are upbeat after their emphatic 5-1 demolition of Cardiff City last week.



Despite moving back to the top of the Premier League even after dropping points at Old Trafford on Sunday, Liverpool will be concerned by the lack of productivity from their infamous front three.





Firmino came off injured while both Salah and Mane struggled to function at their menacing best in the last outing and Aldridge feels the trio must click tonight, if the Reds are to get back to winning ways.



The former Red also admitted he cannot really see goals coming from anywhere apart from the attacking trio on the pitch at this moment in time.





“Not very confident about tonight folks? [We’ve] only been beat[en] once this season as well, mad isn’t it?”, Aldridge wrote on Twitter.



“The front players have to now come to the fore, if they don’t score?



"Then not many others do, if any.”



Liverpool earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Javi Gracia’s men during the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road in late November.

