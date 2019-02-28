Alfredo Morelos Situation Same As Moussa Dembele’s Was At Celtic – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Alan Rough believes that Alfredo Morelos' career at Rangers is following a path similar to that of Moussa Dembele's when he was at Celtic.



Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, is currently enjoying his most prolific spell in Scotland, under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard.











The Colombian’s clinical goalscoring prowess has not gone unnoticed, with the player openly admitting he could be on the move in the summer.



And in the midst of Morelos’ sparkling form for the Gers, Rough has claimed the striker’s situation at Rangers can be likened to that of Dembele at Celtic last summer.





The Frenchman believed he had Celtic's blessing to leave last summer and ultimately pushed through a move to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.



And Rough is unsure whether Rangers may have told Morelos to wait until the summer before they assess bids, with the former Scotland star urging the Gers to make sure they get as much money as possible if he does go.





“I think this is the same as the Dembele situation at Celtic”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



“We saw bids come in for him and the club's obviously said: ‘Look we’re not accepting any of these bids, you just wait till the end of the season and if the right bid comes in, we’ll look at it and we’ll go with you'.



“And that’s when sometimes it goes a bit pear-shaped because the player has already made his mind up, ‘I’m away, don’t care what bid comes in’.



“The club need to get as much money as possible out of the club that comes in for him.”



Morelos has been directly involved in 38 goals from his 40 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this term.

