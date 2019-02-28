XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2019 - 12:58 GMT

Bayern Munich Short of Valuation of Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

 




Bayern Munich are prepared to table an offer for Liverpool linked striker Timo Werner, with whom they already have agreed a deal in principle.

Werner is one of the most sought after young strikers in European football and the German champions recently took a major step in trying to take him to Bavaria.




Bayern Munich have already reached an agreement with the striker’s agent for Werner to move to the Allianz Arena during the summer transfer window.

The striker will enter the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig at the end of the season and Bayern Munich have moved in to make sure they are in pole position to land him.
 


And according to German daily Bild, they are prepared to offer a fee of around €40m to RB Leipzig in order to get the agreement over the line for Werner at the end of the season.

However, their valuation of the player differs vastly with RB Leipzig, who want around €60m before agreeing to sell the Germany international.
 


But Bayern Munich believe that Werner's contractual situation means RB Leipzig may be forced to drop their demands.

Liverpool are also interested in Werner and while Bayern Munich remain in pole position to sign him, the Reds have done business with RB Leipzig before, when signing Naby Keita.
 