Bayern Munich Short of Valuation of Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are prepared to table an offer for Liverpool linked striker Timo Werner, with whom they already have agreed a deal in principle.



Werner is one of the most sought after young strikers in European football and the German champions recently took a major step in trying to take him to Bavaria.











Bayern Munich have already reached an agreement with the striker’s agent for Werner to move to the Allianz Arena during the summer transfer window.



The striker will enter the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig at the end of the season and Bayern Munich have moved in to make sure they are in pole position to land him.





And according to German daily Bild, they are prepared to offer a fee of around €40m to RB Leipzig in order to get the agreement over the line for Werner at the end of the season.



However, their valuation of the player differs vastly with RB Leipzig, who want around €60m before agreeing to sell the Germany international.





But Bayern Munich believe that Werner's contractual situation means RB Leipzig may be forced to drop their demands.



Liverpool are also interested in Werner and while Bayern Munich remain in pole position to sign him, the Reds have done business with RB Leipzig before, when signing Naby Keita.

